Life Sentences Handed Down To Four Convicts In 2008 Jaipur Serial Bomb Blasts Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a significant development in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts case, a special court in Jaipur has sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment. The verdict was handed down on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, following their conviction on April 4 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Explosives Act.

The four individuals-Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz Hussain, Saifur Rehman, and Mohammad Saif-were found guilty of their involvement in planting an unexploded bomb near Chandpole on May 13, 2008. This incident was part of a series of coordinated attacks that shook Jaipur's walled city, claiming 71 lives and injuring 180 others.

2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts: Background

On May 13, 2008, Jaipur witnessed one of the most devastating terror attacks in India's history. Eight bombs exploded in crowded areas such as Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar, and Sanganeri Gate. An additional unexploded bomb was discovered near Chandpole Bazar and defused by authorities. The blasts were carried out using bicycles laden with ammonium nitrate, RDX, and metal splinters to maximize casualties.

Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh (HuJI), raising concerns about cross-border terrorism. 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts: Legal Proceedings In December 2019, a special court in Rajasthan convicted four individuals-Mohammad Saif, Sarwar Azmi, Saifur Rehman, and Mohammad Salman-of their involvement in the blasts. They were sentenced to death under various sections of the IPC, UAPA, and Explosives Act. However, Shahbaz Hussain was acquitted during the initial trial, benefiting from the doubt. In March 2023, the Rajasthan High Court overturned the death sentences of the four convicts due to insufficient evidence and procedural lapses. The acquittal of Shahbaz Hussain was also upheld by the High Court. 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts: Recent Developments The latest sentencing marks another chapter in the long-drawn legal battle surrounding this case. The court's decision to sentence the four convicts to life imprisonment reflects the seriousness with which such crimes are viewed. The verdict comes as a relief to the families of the victims who have been seeking justice for nearly 17 years. The state government and victims have filed special leave petitions against the High Court's decision with the Supreme Court, which are still pending.

The Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attacks via an email sent to media outlets shortly after the incident. Investigations suggested possible links with Harkat