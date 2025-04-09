403
Vijay Mallya Shares 'The Great 95% Haircut Story', Takes A Jibe At His Father-In-Law
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya mocks his father-in-law in a post on X, referring to a '95% haircut' on an acquisition. He also claimed that banks recovered over ₹14,000 crores against a judgment debt of ₹6,203 crores.
In a post on X, Mallya wrote,“Last one best. Father in law acquires it after 95% haircut.”
In another post, he wrote,“And in my case Banks recovered in excess of ₹14,000 crores against a judgement debt of 6203 crores”
(This is a developing story)
