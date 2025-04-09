After Fainting At Sabarmati Ashram In Ahmedabad, Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reveals His 'Tests Are...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has revealed that he is“perfectly well” after suffering from“dehydration” due to extreme heat, saying his tests are normal. Chidambaram fainted at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 8, and was immediately rushed to Zydus Hospital.

“Because of extreme heat, I suffered dehydration. All tests are normal. I am perfectly well now. Thank you, all 🙏,” he posted on X.

As seen in the video, numerous Congress members were seen taking Chidambaram to an ambulance. According to ANI, Congress MP and P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram said,“My father is fine and is being examined by doctors.”

The Indian National Congress chaired its convention, and senior leaders, including Chidambaram, came to the city. Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among those who reached the city for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

According to reports, besides Sonia and Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge visited the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to provide floral tributes at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Shahibaug around 11:30 pm.

The INC passed a resolution to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary year and stated it is dedicated to emulating the resoluteness of the 'Iron Man of India' by battling the frenzy of religious polarisation. Over 1,700 Congress members will likely participate in the main conclave on April 9.

Palaniappan Chidambaram is a lawyer who served as the Union Minister of Finance four times and was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs from 2017 to 2018. Under Mallikarjun Kharge, the 79-year-old served as Interim Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha from 2022 to 2023.

He completed his schooling at the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chennai, and later pursued a one-year Pre-university course from Loyola College, Chennai. After graduating with a BSc degree in Statistics from the Presidency College, Chennai, he earned his Bachelor of Laws from the Madras Law College. He then pursued anMBA from Harvard Business School.