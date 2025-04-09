26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana To Reach India Today, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana is to reach India on Wednesday, as reported by Republic.

Earlier on April 7, the United States (US) Supreme Court rejected the plea of Tahawwur Rana -- accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks -- seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

Rana is expected to remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for several weeks. The operation was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, in coordination with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, as reported by TOI.

Meanwhile, speaking on the rejection by the Supreme Court to the extradition stay request of Rana, Uttar Pradesh's former Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh stated that the decision was 'significant' and followed high-level discussions between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump, ANI reported.

“This decision is significant and follows high-level discussions between Prime Minister Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, only a few formalities like paperwork and diplomatic procedures, remain before this return,” Singh said speaking to ANI.

He also stated that since Tahawwur Rana was linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, his interrogation would make him a key figure in discovering deeper terror networks.

“The NIA is fully prepared, and once he is brought back, custodial interrogation will be conducted by multiple agencies, including the NIA, IB, Mumbai Police... Rana's links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and his association with David Coleman Headley - who remains in a U.S. jail - make him a key figure in uncovering deeper terror networks... Once in India, his interrogation will reveal crucial information about sleeper cells, support networks and possibly even names from the Mumbai film industry who assisted Headley during his recce...” he further added.

In a previous application, Rana contended that he would not survive long enough to stand trial in India due to multiple health issues.

He pointed out his deteriorating condition, including a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass that could be indicative of bladder cancer. Rana also argued that sending him into a "hornet's nest" would expose him to targeted violence due to national, religious, and cultural animosities.

Tahawwur Rana is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Rana's alleged role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.

(This is a developing story)