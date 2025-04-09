403
Coalition talks prompt Germany to temporary halt UN refugee intake
(MENAFN) Germany's Interior Ministry has announced a temporary suspension of its involvement in the UN refugee resettlement program, attributing the decision to ongoing negotiations for a new coalition government following the elections on February 23rd.
A representative for the ministry informed a news agency, “Due to the ongoing coalition negotiations, no new commitments to the resettlement program will be made.” He added, “We will only process cases that are at an advanced stage and where firm commitments have already been made,” with the new government expected to determine the future of the program.
This week, coalition discussions are taking place between the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, led by Friedrich Merz, and the Social Democrats (SPD). The anticipated outcome may lead to a government that adopts a more restrictive stance on refugee admissions, as the Christian Democrats have indicated a desire to significantly change refugee policy and implement stricter measures against irregular migration.
Since 2012, Germany has actively participated in UN resettlement programs, which involve the UNHCR selecting refugees with specific protection needs for relocation from transit areas or conflict zones. Historically, the program has seen limited numbers, with Germany committing to accept 6,500 refugees in 2025 through resettlement and humanitarian admission initiatives.
