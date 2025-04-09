403
UAE Participates in the Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions in Kuwait Tomorrow
(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) Kuwait, April 8, 2025
The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, will participate in the Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions—entities affiliated with the League of Arab States—set to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) in the State of Kuwait.
Led by H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, the Emirati delegation features H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the Central Bank of the UAE; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance; Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organizations Department at the Ministry, and Azza Ali Aljassmi, Director of Government Communications Department at the Ministry.
The meetings will discuss the future of Arab financial and economic cooperation, as well as the annual reports and financial performance for the year 2024. It will also explore development plans for the upcoming phase in light of growing global challenges and shifts in the international financial landscape.
Entities taking part in the meetings include the Board of Governors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, and the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation.
In parallel, the 16th regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers will be held, focusing on the future direction of fiscal policy in the region. The session will also explore the efforts of Arab financial institutions in advancing sustainable development goals and developing financing instruments that keep pace with regional and global economic transformations.
The meeting will feature extensive discussions on ways to stimulate investment in Arab economies, strengthen financial sustainability, and share best practices from across the region in areas such as digital transformation, public debt management, tax developments, and energy security.
