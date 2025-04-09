Heathrow AOC And RTX's Collins Aerospace Ink Contract Extension To Provide Streamlined Passenger Experience

Common-use ARINC cMUSETM solution delivers flexibility, scalability and efficiency to more than 80 airlines at London Heathrow

MADRID, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, announced a six-year renewal agreement with Heathrow Airline Operators' Committee (AOC) to continue offering its ARINC cMUSE (multi-user system environment) solution to all four London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) passenger terminals – ensuring streamlined airport operations, flexible passenger processing and quicker passenger check-ins for an improved travel experience.

cMUSE is Collins' next-generation common-use passenger processing system (CUPPS), providing more than 80 airlines at LHR simplified access to shared resources rather than having to rely on dedicated infrastructure. Check-in desks and boarding gates are dynamically allocated based on real-time demand, seamlessly maximizing space and operational costs.

"Throughout our 25-year relationship, Collins and Heathrow AOC have provided global customers with scalable, secure solutions to effectively manage passenger traffic," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "We remain committed to delivering the same reliability and dedicated on-site support they have come to expect while exploring new ways to enhance the passenger journey together."

Collins first deployed its MUSE solution at LHR in 1999 and has scaled in capability to meet the growing operational demands of one of the world's busiest airports by passenger traffic, which handled a record 83.9 million passengers in 2024.

"As the UK's Gateway to Growth, Heathrow is making investments to transform our current infrastructure to serve more passengers than ever before and it is vital that we leverage the most innovative technologies to keep our operations running smoothly," said Nigel Wicking, Chief Executive of the Heathrow AOC. "We trust the Collins ARINC cMUSE solution will continue to help us optimize resources and offer quick and easy passenger processing tools that ultimately enable our airline customers to provide the best customer service possible."

Heathrow is the largest of Collins' CUPPS sites globally, featuring more than 1,500 common-use workstations. Over the course of the next five years, Collins and Heathrow AOC will also explore and trial new solutions to support LHR's investment in future growth, such as cloud technology and mobile solutions.

Deployable in the cloud, onsite or as a hybrid solution, and interoperable with all common-use terminal equipment and CUPPS, ARINC cMUSE is designed to adapt to different technology road maps. Users can quickly scale up – or down – and add workstations as needed, while ARINC Managed Services can help reduce support costs while optimizing resources. Collins' expert assistance, tools and technologies and 24/7 global support keep IT users up and running, helping operations run seamlessly.

About Heathrow AOC

Heathrow AOC was formed in 2009 to represent and promote the interests of over 90 airlines, ground handlers and others operating at Heathrow. The organisation works in accordance with the scope and remit which has been defined by its members, particularly focusing on operational, capital and regulatory matters and challenges found in the complicated and regulated environment that is Heathrow.

The AOC also supports members in the contracting and provision of key common use services, including airside bussing, check in / gate technology and baggage reconciliation.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

