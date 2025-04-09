Stepstone Evergreen Funds Added To Bergos Private Markets Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Switzerland, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading global private markets solutions provider, announced today that several of its private market evergreen funds are now accessible through Bergos AG, which manages CHF7.3 billion in assets on behalf of clients.

StepStone funds now available at Bergos AG are:



StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund (“SPRING Lux”) is a broadly diversified venture and growth strategy fund leveraging an open architecture approach, selecting managers across the innovation economy. As of February 28, 2025, SPRING Lux has $341.7M in AUM and has delivered a 59.92% total net return since inception in November of 2022.

StepStone Private Infrastructure Fund (“STRUCTURE Lux”) seeks to provide current income and long-term capital appreciation by offering investors access to a global investment portfolio of private infrastructure assets. As of February 28, 2025, STRUCTURE Lux has $79.9M in AUM and has delivered a 24.91% total net return since inception in September of 2023.

StepStone Private Credit Fund (“SCRED Lux”) offers a permanent private debt co-investment solution deploying various credit-related strategies across market cycles to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation. As of January 30, 2025, SCRED Lux has $43.6M in AUM, leveraging a 'multi-lender' approach since inception in June of 2024. StepStone Private Credit Europe ELTIF (“SCRED Europe”) is structured to offer investors access to a broadly diversified, European-focused private credit strategy, with a primary focus on senior secured direct lending. The fund has successfully launched with over €250 million in seed capital, backed by a robust pipeline of opportunities.

“Investors have embraced our approach to accessing the private markets through StepStone's evergreen platform, and we are excited to deliver this access to Bergos' clients,” said Neil Menard, Partner and President of Distribution at StepStone.“Bergos aligns with our mission of providing investors access to institutional-quality private market investments around the globe, and we are proud to partner with an institution whose values reflect our own.”

Earlier this year, StepStone launched SCRED Europe, a private credit fund available to EU-domiciled professional and retail investors1. SPRING Lux and STRUCTURE Lux were also recently converted from reserved alternative investment funds (RAIFs) to UCI Part II compliant structures, allowing professional investors and semi-professional investors greater access to the private markets, including private equity, infrastructure, and real estate.

1 As defined under Directive 2014/65/EU. SCRED Europe is only available to professional and retail investors in those EEA Member States into which the manager of the fund has registered it for marketing. Further detail on the fund's registration status is available from the manager on request. This press release is not and should not be understood to be an offer of securities in any fund mentioned herein.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

About Bergos

Bergos AG is an independent Swiss Private Bank focusing on private wealth management. Bergos emerged in 2021 with a new shareholder base from its former mother company, the Berenberg Group founded in 1590, and has been serving international private clients and entrepreneurs in the Swiss financial center for over thirty years. Its headquarters are in Zurich with an office in Geneva. The Swiss Private Bank is dedicated to "Human Private Banking" and specializes in wealth management and advisory services. With more than 130 employees, the focus is on providing expert guidance in all known liquid asset classes, as well as in private markets and alternative investments. Following a“beyond money” approach, we also offer expertise in art collecting and philanthropy. For entrepreneurial clients, Bergos offers access to M&A and other corporate finance services. Bergos AG offers private clients, entrepreneurs and their families a holistic, cross-generational service that focuses on security, neutrality, internationality and openness to the world.

