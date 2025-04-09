Voting Trends Ahead Of Australia Federal Election In May

Building a 2025 election

Ahead of Federal Election, Poll conducted and commissioned to QuestionPro Shows High Levels of Dissatisfaction...

- Oscar Mora , Managing Director ANZ | APAC QuestionPro, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Australia gears up for the upcoming Federal Election in May, data from a recent survey reveals fascinating insights into voter behaviour, preferences, and demographic trends. The survey, conducted nationwide, highlights generational differences in political affiliations, regional voting patterns, and the growing influence of independent candidates.Key FindingsGenerational Voting Preferences:Younger voters (18-24 years) show a notable inclination toward progressive parties such as Labor and the Greens. Approximately 27% of respondents in this age group intend to vote for the Greens, while Labor garners 21% support.In contrast, older Australians (55+ years) exhibit stronger support for traditional major parties like the Liberal Party, with over 33% of respondents aged above 64 indicating their preference for Liberals.Rise of Independents:Across all age groups, there is a noticeable increase in support for independent candidates. This trend is particularly pronounced among voters aged 35-44, where independents account for nearly 23% of intended votes.The data suggests that independents are becoming a viable alternative to major parties, reflecting voter discontent with traditional political structures.Regional Variations:Greater Sydney and Greater Melbourne remain strongholds for Labor and Greens, with combined support exceeding 50% in these metropolitan areas.Rural and regional areas such as Other NSW and Other QLD display higher support for the Liberal Party and independents, underscoring the urban-rural divide in political preferences.Gender Dynamics:Female respondents are more likely to vote for progressive parties (Labor and Greens), while male respondents show stronger alignment with the Liberal Party.Non-binary individuals and those preferring not to disclose their gender demonstrate significant support for independents and smaller parties.Undecided Voters:A substantial portion of respondents remains undecided about their voting intentions. This is particularly evident among younger voters (18-24 years), where nearly 14% are yet to commit to a party.Implications for Political CampaignsThe survey results emphasise the importance of targeted campaigning to address the diverse priorities of Australia's electorate:Major parties must focus on engaging younger voters through progressive platforms addressing climate change, housing affordability, and education.Independent candidates have an opportunity to capitalise on voter dissatisfaction by presenting clear alternatives to traditional policies.Regional campaigns should prioritise issues relevant to rural communities, such as infrastructure development and agricultural support.Based on this recent Australian national representative sample of n=1011 poll run on March 27-30, 2025 by the Citizen Assembly initiative led by ItsOurVoice , Conversations at the CrossRoads, QuestionPro Inc and Octopus Group, here are some key insights into Australian views on nuclear policy:Generational Divide: Younger Australians (18-34 years) tend to express more openness to discussions around nuclear energy and nuclear policy, reflecting a willingness to explore alternative energy solutions.Older generations (55+ years) are more cautious, with a significant portion opposing nuclear energy due to concerns about safety and environmental risks.Gender Differences: Male respondents generally show higher support for nuclear energy initiatives compared to female respondents, who exhibit greater apprehension about potential risks.Non-binary individuals and those who prefer not to disclose their gender were less represented in the data but appeared more neutral or undecided on the topic.Regional Variations: Urban areas like Greater Sydney and Greater Melbourne display moderate support for nuclear policy, often tied to its role in addressing climate change.Rural and regional areas exhibit mixed opinions, with some regions favouring nuclear energy for its economic potential while others oppose it due to proximity concerns.Political Alignment: Support for nuclear policy is higher among Liberal Party supporters, aligning with their broader energy strategies.Progressive parties like Labor and the Greens see lower support for nuclear energy, focusing instead on renewable energy sources.Undecided Views: A notable percentage of respondents remain undecided or neutral on nuclear policy, indicating a need for more public education and transparent discussions about its benefits and risks.These insights highlight the complexity of public opinion on nuclear policy in Australia, shaped by generational, regional, and political factors.ConclusionAs election day approaches, these insights underscore the dynamic nature of Australian politics. With shifting allegiances across age groups and regions, political parties must adapt their strategies to resonate with an increasingly diverse electorate. The rise of independents further highlights the evolving landscape, suggesting that this election could mark a turning point in Australia's political history.

