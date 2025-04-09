Shilpa Shetty Is ‘Just Going Bananas’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has officially joined the“chicken banana” dance craze, and she has served it with an extra side of spice.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she dropped her own rib-tickling take on the viral trend. In the video, she nails the signature dance moves with her trademark flair, but it's the hilarious twist at the end as she funnily peels a banana.

For the caption she wrote:“Just going bananas.”

The“chicken banana” trend has been making the rounds on social media platforms. It's made on a quirky audio clip where someone says“chicken” and“banana” repeatedly in a goofy, exaggerated way.

In other news, on April 7, Shilpa celebrated World Health Day with yoga asanas

In her caption, she listed the numerous benefits of practicing yoga asanas, including improved flexibility, better mental clarity, enhanced strength, and reduced stress.

The actress wrote,“As we celebrate World Health Day, celebrate your health every day, it's your greatest wealth #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #HappyWorldHealthDay Benefits: Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): - Strengthens back and core muscles - Increases flexibility in spine, shoulders, hips, and quadriceps- Improves digestion- Strengthens abdominal organs like liver, pancreas, and intestines.(sic)”

“Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):- Strengthens back, glutes, hamstrings, and core- Stimulates thyroid gland, improving its function- Beneficial for back pain Chakrasana (Wheel Pose):- Strengthens shoulders, arms, back, legs, core, and spine- Increases blood flow to brain, heart, and vital organs- Enhances mental clarity and cognitive function (sic),” she added.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the series Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash in the Cop Universe, it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

She will next be seen in KD – The Devil, a Kannada-language action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.