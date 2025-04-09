Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Envoy To Italy Re-Elected As Vice-Chair Of FAO Council


2025-04-09 02:14:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Agencies based in Rome, H E Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada, was re-elected as Vice-Chairperson of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council, during the opening of the Council's 177th session.

During the session, the Council will discuss the humanitarian and food conditions in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, and the Congo, in addition to issues related to the organization's General Conference, which will be held from June 28 to July 4, 2025.

