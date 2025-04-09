Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Libyan Presidential Council VP Meets Qatar's Envoy

2025-04-09 02:14:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vice-President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya H E Abdullah Al Lafi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Dr. Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the two countries.

