Libyan Presidential Council VP Meets Qatar's Envoy

Vice-President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya H E Abdullah Al Lafi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Dr. Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the two countries.

