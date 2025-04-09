GTA President Heads Qatar's Delegation At Annual Meeting Of Inclusive Framework On BEPS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cape Town: President of the General Tax Authority, H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari participated in the 17th annual meeting of the member countries of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The meeting took place from April 7 to 10, 2025, at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. He led the Qatari delegation attending the meeting, which was attended by representatives of member countries of the Inclusive Framework, as well as a distinguished group of external stakeholders, including representatives from international organisations, experts, and academics.

The participants discussed the progress made in implementing policies to combat base erosion and profit shifting over the past ten years and exchanged experiences and insights on several key issues in international tax policy.

The meeting also covered updates on the Pillar Two project, mechanisms to enhance tax compliance, revenue management solutions, and discussions on simplifying tax procedures to support economic growth.

The General Tax Authority's participation in this meeting reflects its commitment to fostering international cooperation and advancing tax policy development, aiming to close gaps between global tax systems, enhance transparency, and promote the exchange of information between countries.

The Authority emphasised that this participation underscores Qatar's active role in shaping global tax policies, reinforcing its position as a leading economic and investment hub through the establishment of a fair and transparent tax environment that supports financial and economic sustainability.