Generation Amazing Foundation And Tibu Africa Unite To Drive Social Impact Through Sport

Casablanca: Generation Amazing Foundation (GA) and Tibu Africa have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Education Through Sport Summit in Africa, marking a major milestone in regional collaboration for sports for development.

The partnership will focus on empowering youth, expanding psychosocial support initiatives, and enhancing leadership and health programmes across Morocco and the wider MENA region.

Nasser Al Khori, Executive Director of GA and Mohamed Amine Zariat, Founder and President of Tibu Africa, attended the signing ceremony to formalise the partnership.

As Morocco prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030, the agreement between GA and Tibu Africa underscores the critical role of sport in fostering sustainable social impact. As the first legacy initiative born from a FIFA World Cup, GA brings its expertise in youth empowerment and social inclusion to support Morocco's long-term development goals.



“At Generation Amazing Foundation, our mission has always been to use the power of sport as a vehicle for social change. As the first legacy initiative born out of a FIFA World Cup, we have seen firsthand how sport can drive sustainable impact beyond the tournament itself. With Morocco set to host in 2030 and Saudi Arabia in 2034, the decade ahead presents an unprecedented opportunity to expand this legacy across the region.

“Our partnership with Tibu Africa marks the beginning of this shared commitment-one that will harness sport to advance education, inclusion, and social change. Together, we look forward to building a legacy that extends beyond the pitch, ensuring that future generations have the opportunities, skills, and safe spaces they deserve to thrive,” commented Nasser Al Khori.

“Tibu Africa's partnership with Generation Amazing reflects our shared vision of using sport to drive meaningful change. With Morocco set to host the FIFA World Cup 2030, this collaboration is even more significant, reinforcing our commitment to leave a lasting legacy that will benefit not only youth today but future generations across Africa. Together, we are ensuring that sport remains a powerful tool for social inclusion, youth development, and community building,” said Mohamed Amine Zariat.

The Summit, organised by Tibu Africa, has convened key stakeholders, policymakers, and youth leaders from across Africa and the Middle East to explore how sport can address social and economic challenges. GA's participation included a keynote speech by Al Khori, panel discussions, and a legacy workshop on leveraging mega sporting events for social development.