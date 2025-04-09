Philippine President Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

President of the Republic of the Philippines H E Ferdinand Marcos Jr met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines H E Ahmed Saad Al Hamidi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation.

