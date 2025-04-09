Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philippine President Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


2025-04-09 02:14:18
President of the Republic of the Philippines H E Ferdinand Marcos Jr met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines H E Ahmed Saad Al Hamidi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation.

