Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored By H.E. Dr. Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner Of Trinidad And Tobago
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Chair of the Indo-Trinidad & Tobago Film and Cultural Forum, was honored by His Excellency Dr. Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to India, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to strengthening cultural and media relations between the two nations.
The prestigious honor was conferred upon Dr. Marwah in a special ceremony held at the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago in New Delhi. For nearly three years, Dr. Marwah has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between India and Trinidad & Tobago, particularly in the domains of film, media, and culture.
Expressing his appreciation, H.E. Dr. Roger Gopaul lauded Dr. Marwah's efforts, stating:“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's contributions are immense. We have been proud partners in major international festivals and summits organized by ICMEI, including the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Fashion Week, Global Literary Festival, International Documentary Film Festival, and many more. His tireless work has strengthened the cultural bridge between our two nations, and I wish Dr. Marwah and ICMEI a very bright future ahead.”
In response, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude, stating:“I am deeply honored by this recognition from the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago. It has been a privilege to serve as the Chair of the Indo-Trinidad & Tobago Film and Cultural Forum, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for acknowledging the contributions of ICMEI over the past three years. I look forward to continuing this journey of cultural and artistic collaboration between our great nations.”
The event was a testament to the growing cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Trinidad & Tobago, with ICMEI playing a key role in fostering bilateral exchange through media and entertainment.
