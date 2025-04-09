403
State Bar Of Texas Approves Rpost's Rmail For Cybersecurity And Compliance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The State Bar of Texas has officially endorsed RMail by RPost as a member resource aimed at improving cybersecurity and compliance for Texas attorneys. As a long-time trusted provider, RPost's RMail service delivers a comprehensive solution for secure email communications, including certified delivery, time-stamping, encryption, and e-signatures. It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, making it a convenient tool for Texas lawyers looking to protect sensitive client information and streamline operations.
In addition to RMail, RPost is offering an educational campaign called“RPost Tech Essentials,” designed to teach Texas lawyers and their staff about cybersecurity best practices. This initiative includes emails, online videos, and live web briefings, all focused on improving the security of email communications. RPost CEO Zafar Khan stresses the importance of secure communications in the legal field, noting that data breaches or simple email errors can lead to costly legal liabilities and reputational damage.
