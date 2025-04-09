Russian Army Loses Another 1,270 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2025 amount to nearly 927,580 invaders, including another 1,270 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,576 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,021 armored combat vehicles (+10), 25,912 artillery systems (+52), 1,359 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 31,973 unmanned aerial vehicles (+56), 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 43,345 motor vehicles (+118), and 3,792 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 8, 135 combat clashes were recorded at the front.