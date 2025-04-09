Russian Army Loses Another 1,270 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,576 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,021 armored combat vehicles (+10), 25,912 artillery systems (+52), 1,359 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 31,973 unmanned aerial vehicles (+56), 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 43,345 motor vehicles (+118), and 3,792 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 8, 135 combat clashes were recorded at the front.
