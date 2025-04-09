Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire From Basarkechar Direction

Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire From Basarkechar Direction


2025-04-09 02:06:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 8, from 19:20 to 22:30, units of the Armenian armed forces, positioned near the Garaiman and Yukhari Shorja settlements in the Basarkechar district, intermittently fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the release by the Ministry, Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

MENAFN09042025000195011045ID1109406821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search