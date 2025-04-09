Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Found Dead In J & K's Kishtwar

Man Found Dead In J & K's Kishtwar


2025-04-09 02:03:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was found dead near Thathri-Barshalla bridge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Officials said that a body of a man was found this morning near a bridge. Locals immediately informed the police about the body. Soon, police took the body in their possession and shifted it to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Singhania son of Late Gyan Chand resident of Kathawa. He was running a medical shop near Thathri, they said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

