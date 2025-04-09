403
Erdogan denounces Israeli violence in Gaza, vows to stand with Palestinians
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned what he described as efforts to "fuel tensions in Gaza" and "pursue new maps with expansionist intentions" asserting that such actions “will not benefit anyone.”
Speaking at the AK Party’s extended provincial heads meeting in Ankara, Erdogan declared, “We will continue to stand firm and voice the truth against oppressors, just as we have against the pressures of the global Zionist lobby.”
Erdogan condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, describing the violence as "blatant banditry" and referencing accounts of ambulances being targeted and medical personnel being killed. He asserted that these actions represent "clear war crimes" and condemned Israel's behavior in the area.
His remarks followed reports on Saturday from Palestine regarding video footage allegedly showing the execution of 15 paramedics and aid workers in Rafah, which Palestine claims contradicts Israeli denials of indiscriminate targeting of ambulances.
President Erdogan stated that as Israel continues to "blatantly violate human dignity" in Gaza, Turkey will firmly support the Palestinian people, pledging to "never to turn its back on them."
He also announced plans to discuss the situation in Gaza at the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, scheduled for April 11-13, where he intends to seek answers on how to "stop oppression."
Turning to Syria, Erdogan reiterated Ankara's commitment to supporting the country, affirming that Turkey will "always stand by our Syrian brothers, sisters" and will "resolutely fulfill our responsibilities to ensure stability in Syria." The attendance of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum was announced on Monday.
