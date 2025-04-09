Management Increasing Ownership In Amaroq Minerals And RSU Vesting Update

Management increasing ownership in Amaroq Minerals

And

Vesting under the Restricted Share Unit Plan (the“RSU Plan”) and PDMR purchases

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 09 April 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, notes the notifications of increased share ownership by certain members of the Amaroq management team and also announces that following the release made on 23 February 2024 regarding the granting of an award (the "Award") to Directors and employees in line with the Company's RSU plan, a total of 3,329,704 RSUs (representing 50% of the Award) have vested (the“ RSU Shares ”). This includes allocations for persons discharging managerial responsibilities: Eldur Olafsson, Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Joan Plant, Executive VP. The remaining 50% of shares will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date.

Full details of the RSU Plan are available on the Company's website at .

Application will be made for admission of the RSU Shares to trading on AIM and it is currently expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the RSU Shares will commence on AIM, at 8:00 a.m. on 14 April 2025. Following admission of the RSU Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 401,032,034 common shares of no par value each, and each with voting rights. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS