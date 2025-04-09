403
US, Russia hold diplomatic talks in Istanbul on April 10
(MENAFN) The United States has announced a second round of diplomatic consultations with Russia, scheduled for Thursday, April 10, in Istanbul, Turkey. The discussions will center on the operations of their respective diplomatic missions.
During a news conference on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce revealed the details of the upcoming meeting, stating, "On April 10, US and Russian delegations will meet for a second time in Istanbul to try to make progress on further stabilizing the operations of our bilateral missions."
Bruce highlighted the narrow focus of the talks, making it clear that "there are no political or security issues on the agenda," and specifically noted that the situation in Ukraine is "absolutely not on the agenda."
"These talks are solely focused on our embassy operations, not on normalizing a bilateral relationship overall," she added.
This meeting marks the second such gathering in Istanbul, following the initial consultations held on February 27 at the US consul general's residence, where both sides discussed the functioning of their embassies as part of ongoing efforts to normalize relations.
