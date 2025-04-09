‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ To Release Worldwide On January 29, 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS)“The Angry Birds Movie 3,” which has Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride reprising their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb, is all set to release theatrically on January 29, 2027.

New cast members will include Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson, and Psalm West.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is directed by John Rice with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman, who is also executive producing alongside Toru Nakahara. The film is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba and Carla Connor. Paramount Pictures will theatrically distribute the film.

“The Angry Birds Movie 3” follows the success of the first two Angry Birds movies, which have grossed more than $500m at the worldwide box office.

Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Heitor Pereira, who has scored all of the previous Angry Birds films, is returning to score The Angry Birds Movie 3.

John Cohen, producer, said:“Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they're surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we're so thrilled to have them all on board.”

“Angry Birds transcends mediums and has been embraced and celebrated the world over,” said Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures.

“We couldn't be happier to be partnering with SEGA/Rovio and these other great partners to bring this latest instalment, featuring an incredible voice cast, to big screens everywhere.”

Rovio and SEGA will produce alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu.

Don McGregor, Founder and CEO, Flywheel Media, added:“As a film production company focused on bringing the best family movies to global audiences, we couldn't have a better start than The Angry Birds Movie 3.”

“The Angry Birds brand has demonstrated remarkable versatility, evolving from a global mobile gaming phenomenon to licensed products, animation, and a thriving cinematic franchise,” said Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO, Rovio Entertainment.

“It has been a deeply collaborative effort to create a film that will resonate with the millions who interact with our catalog of games and products every day. We are confident that with this talented team at the helm, The Angry Birds Movie 3 will delight longtime fans and create new fans in those discovering our flock for the first time.”

“The Angry Birds IP is so instantly recognised and loved by audiences worldwide,” said Cathy Boxall, Global Head of Entertainment, dentsu.