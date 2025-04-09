ADAPTOVATE Inc Named One Of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers For 2025

Adaptovate Inc Team 2025

ADAPTOVATE Inc recognized as one of Canada's top small and medium enterprises that offer the best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies.

- Ghaleb El Masri - Managing DirectorTORONTO, CANADA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptovate Inc is proud to announce its recognition as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2025) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The award acknowledges the company's commitment to building a dynamic, flexible, and people-focused work environment that fosters both professional and personal growth.Read more about Adaptovate Inc's selection here."We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers. This recognition reflects years of thoughtful growth, a clear vision, and a relentless focus on building a culture where great people can do their best work. As Managing Director, I've had the privilege of shaping that journey, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team. For those who choose to work with us, this recognition reinforces that they are partnering with a company grounded in purpose, care, and excellence."A HUMAN-CENTERED CULTURE ROOTED IN FLEXIBILITY AND GROWTHFounded in 2019 in Canada, Adaptovate Inc is part of a global management consulting firm headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In Canada, the firm has grown steadily, with a team of 20 professionals based in Toronto.Adaptovate Inc's approach to transformation consulting blends agile ways of working with coaching and change management, resulting in bespoke solutions for complex organizational challenges. This people-first mentality extends to how the company treats its own team.The culture is grounded in trust and apprenticeship. It prioritizes mentorship, on-the-job learning, and continuous feedback. Everyone-from junior consultants to senior leaders-shares in the journey.WHY ADAPTOVATE INC WAS SELECTEDMediacorp's editors highlighted several standout programs and policies that contributed to Adaptovate Inc's inclusion on this year's list:.Generous Vacation and Leave Policies: New employees begin with four weeks of paid vacation and offers current employees the option to apply for unpaid leaves of absence, up to six months in duration.Wellness and Community Commitment: A“happiness budget” supports the employee experience and ensures employees have ample opportunities to connect outside of work. Participation in the Pledge 1% initiative that commits the company to donate one per cent of their time to local, national and international charitable initiatives ensures that community involvement is part of the company's DNA.Professional Development: Employees receive up to $4,400 annually in tuition subsidies for job-related courses per year.Recognition and Advancement: individual performance bonuses, on-the-spot rewards, peer-to-peer recognition awards, tailored and unique rewards (e.g. travel), long-service awards ensure the company cultivates an environment where high performers are celebrated and challengedSonya Doshi, Sr. People and Culture Business Partner says,“This recognition reaffirms our belief that when you invest in people, everything else follows. We've always believed that a strong culture is built intentionally through thoughtful policies, open dialogue, and a deep respect for our people.”ABOUT CANADA'S TOP SMALL & MEDIUM EMPLOYERS: Now in its 12th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies.ABOUT ADAPTOVATE: Adaptovate are dedicated to helping businesses advance their organizational effectiveness: helping complex organizations adapt to changing conditions, collaborate across disciplines and invent new futures.For further information, reach out to us via our phone numbers on the front page of or contact -

