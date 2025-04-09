Resilience – The Journey Of A Determined Entrepreneur Alexander Odhiambo’S Path To Success In Africa’S Business Heroes Competition

In entrepreneurship, resilience usually makes the difference between winning and losing. Alexander Odhiambo, who co-founded and leads Solutech Limited, exemplifies this spirit. His experience in the Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) ( ) Prize competition shows the resolve that drives successful business owners. Alexander tried twice to reach the Top 10 group. His persistence finally paid off when he claimed the 2nd Runner-Up spot in the 2024 Grand Finale, winning US$150,000.

ABH is the Jack Ma Foundation's flagship philanthropic program in Africa to support entrepreneurs. Its mission is to spotlight and grow local talent who are creating a positive impact in their communities and beyond and to inspire a movement of African entrepreneurship. Over ten years, the program will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs and provide grant funding, training programs and broader support for the African entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Lessons from Alexander's ABH Journey

Alexander's ABH journey teaches us about not giving up. Many business owners might quit after one failure, but he saw each experience as a chance to learn. His initial attempts got him to the Top 50 and then the Top 20, but he didn't let these stops hold him back. Instead, he improved his business plan and how he spoke about it, and he became a much stronger and more determined leader. He delivered motivational talks in Kigali, Rwanda, and later in Cairo, Egypt. He took every "no" as a lesson, trying again each year with new energy and determination. When he stood on the big stage at the 2024 ABH finale, it proved he was right – not just about his business but about believing in keeping at it and always getting better.

Commenting on his achievement, Alexander says, "Resilience is not just about trying again – it's about learning, adapting and growing stronger with every challenge. My journey with ABH has proven that perseverance and continuous improvement are the true keys to success."

A Career Built on Resilience

Alexander's resilience didn't start with ABH. His entrepreneurial path began years earlier with several ventures that put his ability to handle challenges to the test. As a new university graduate, he tried out different business ideas, and each experience shaped his view on what it takes to succeed. To him, resilience isn't about trying again; it's about adapting, learning, and seeing failures as stepping stones instead of setbacks. His take on failure is straightforward: Every mistake teaches you something, and every challenge gives you a chance to grow. This outlook has helped him turn challenges into opportunities for growth, shaping him into the business leader he is today.

Solutech Limited: Growing Through Determination

At the core of Alexander's journey is Solutech Limited, a company he co-founded with the dream of transforming enterprise software solutions in Africa. Back in 2014, the rapid growth of Kenyan manufacturers and distributors highlighted some serious challenges - like a lack of field visibility, operational hiccups and poor decision-making.

These issues meant that many companies were struggling to grow, often seeing little to no progress, and facing low employee productivity. Recognising this gap in the market, the founders of Solutech - Alexander Odhiambo, Mutie Mule, Rayyidh Bayusuf and Jinal Savla - set out to make a difference. They formed an all-in-one SFA software, known as Solutech SAT, designed to support small, medium and large manufacturing and distribution companies, as well as sales and marketing agencies across Africa.

Resilience has been a key ingredient in the company's success story. From building partnerships to scaling operations and fine-tuning its product offerings, perseverance has finally paid off. The US$150,000 prize from ABH will elevate Solutech into its next growth phase, enabling the company to broaden its reach, upgrade its technology and further strengthen its position in the market.

Alexander's Advice to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Looking back on his journey, Alexander shares some valuable insights for fellow entrepreneurs: Firstly, perseverance is essential. Remember, success doesn't happen overnight. Instead of viewing setbacks as failures, see them as chances to learn and grow. Secondly, every experience is a learning opportunity. Whether you face a failed pitch or a business deal that didn't go your way, there's always something valuable to take away from it. Also, make the most of platforms like ABH. They aren't about securing funding; they also provide helpful networking opportunities, mentorship and exposure that can help take your business to new heights. Build a solid team, because no entrepreneur achieves success in isolation. Having the right people around you can make a world of difference. Finally, don't underestimate the power of networking and mentorship. The right connections can unlock doors that sheer persistence might not be able to.

2025 ABH Applications Are Now Open

African entrepreneurs who want to enter the 2025 edition of the competition and stand a chance to win a share of US$1.5 million can do so at AfricaBusinessHeroes/en/register .

