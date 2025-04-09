A Bellwether Of Global New Energy Frontier Technologies: CIBF2025 To Debut In Shenzhen On May 15, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CIBF persists in spearheading value creation within the new energy industry through its innovative "Four-Dimensional Drive and Six-in-One Integration" framework. Specifically, through the construction of four key platforms, namely the "global highland for the debut of cutting-edge technologies," "Full-Chain Ecological Aggregation Platform," "Cross-Domain Innovation Collaboration Core," and "", CIBF has forged a comprehensive six-in-one ecosystem. This ecosystem encompasses technology transformation, Industrial Empowerment, international collaboration, digital Interaction, zero-carbon practices, and smart energy solutions. As a result, it offers the new energy industry complete life-cycle solutions, spanning from the emergence of technological concepts to the ultimate realization of value.

Themed "Linking the World . Energizing Green Development . Driving the Future," CIBF2025 is anticipated to draw over 3,000 domestic and international companies within the battery industry chain to participate in the exhibition. Spanning an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters, it is estimated that more than 400,000 professional visitors will visit the event.

New Focus on Cutting-edge Technologies

As one of the world's most significant battery exhibitions, CIBF2025 will serve as a premier platform for showcasing Innovative Technologies in the global renewable energy field.

It is reported that the world's top 10 battery enterprises, such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), BYD Company Limited, and EVE Energy Co., Ltd., will showcase their pioneering technological achievements. Since the beginning of this year, CATL has launched power batteries with extreme performance and green carbon reduction solutions. BYD has unveiled its second-generation Blade Battery technology, while EVE Energy has innovated the technology of large cylindrical batteries with full tab structures. All these remarkable advancements will be on display at CIBF 2025, highlighting the significant progress within the industry.

Leading companies in the energy storage, materials, and equipment segment, including Shenzhen Center Power, Do-Fluoride New Materials, Wuxi LEAD Intelligent, KATOP, and Han's SLE, are set to exhibit their latest products and technologies:



Shenzhen Center Power will show its REVO 3.0 TPX600, a backup power solution designed for AI Smart Computing Centers;

Do-Fluoride New Materials will display its novel high energy density materials and the fluorine core battery series based on an innovative new structure;

Wuxi LEAD Intelligent will present its new intelligent manufacturing concept "Full Value Chain + Full Life Cycle" and top-notch technologies;

KATOP plans to host a technical exchange meeting focused on solid-state batteries; Han's SLE will introduce its intelligent manufacturing solutions for new energy power and energy storage, including technologies for semi-solid and solid-state batteries.

CIBF2025 is dedicated to fostering the exchange of technologies by facilitating the export of new Chinese concepts and designs, alongside the import of international advancements. In International Exchange Hall 10, global industry leaders Siemens, Carl Zeiss, Schneider, Hitachi, and TAOGENT/MIXACO will present their cutting -edge in the intelligent manufacturing, zero-carbon production, and laser technology segments.

New Highlights of Industry Technologies

Addressing the industry's most pressing issues, CIBF2025 will concurrently host the CIBF2025 Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries.

Centered around the theme "Green Energy Driving the Future," the main forum will feature seven sessions covering advanced lithium-ion power battery technologies, battery safety and evaluation, solid-state and new system batteries, high-power fast charging technologies, sodium-ion batteries, key material technologies, and intelligent equipment and simulation.

During the event, academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with authoritative industry experts and business decision-makers, will share the stage to explore the potential for technological breakthroughs and their industrial applications.

Moreover, a variety of high-end summits will be conducted simultaneously. These encompass the "Technical Exchange Conference on Batteries for Electric Aviation and Aircraft", the "China International Battery Industry Cooperation summit (CIBICS) ", and the "Seminar on the Current Status and Future Development of Isotope Nuclear Batteries", and other similar events.

On May 15, 2025, at the Shenzhen International Convention & Exhibition Center, this grand event will offer a cutting-edge exploration of the future of energy technologies.

