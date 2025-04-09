Bluegrace Energy Bolivia Lead Voluntary Carbon Markets With ISIN-Backed Tokenization And NFT Verification

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia - Voluntary carbon Credits

A groundbreaking financial instrument enabling the secure, transparent, and institutional-grade trading of voluntary carbon credits on global markets.

- Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy BoliviaLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) continues to reaffirm its standing as a global leader in sustainable finance through the enduring significance of securing an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for its $2 billion Forest Conservation and Restoration Project. Through diligent efforts and collaboration with Maximance 2030, BGEB successfully secured ISIN href="" rel="external nofollow" BG 785.98525 . This landmark achievement represents an equity-based initiative aimed at generating verified voluntary carbon credits through forest management, conservation, and restoration, ensuring transparency, credibility, and compliance in line with global standards.The ISIN BG 785.985257 supports a Forest Capital Asset, not a bond or debt instrument. It represents equity in a $2 billion forest conservation and restoration project, aimed at generating carbon credits through sustainable forest management. Unlike debt or variable income bonds, this asset is tied to the real, measurable value of 2 billion tons of CO2 credits, making it a tangible, equity-backed investment. The ISIN ensures institutional-grade credibility, allowing investors to participate in a verified, transparent, and impactful carbon credit system.🔹 Understanding ISINs: The Backbone of Secure, Transparent Carbon Credit TradingAn International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is a unique, globally recognized code assigned to financial securities to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and clarity in global financial markets.Governed by the ISO 6166 standard, the ISIN ensures a consistent format and structure, allowing for precise identification and seamless integration into global financial systems. Issued by authorized National Numbering Agencies (NNAs) or accredited third-party providers, an ISIN offers essential transparency and traceability for investors and regulatory bodies.It is composed of three distinct parts:.Country Code: A two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code identifying the country of the issuer..National Security Identifier (NSIN): A nine-character alphanumeric code assigned by the National Numbering Agency (NNA). If shorter than nine digits, it is padded with leading zeros..Check Digit: A single digit calculated using the Luhn algorithm to verify the accuracy of the code.The ISIN system was developed to eliminate confusion and errors in the identification of financial instruments, allowing for seamless cross-border transactions and consistent record-keeping. It has been widely adopted by exchanges, brokers, custodians, and financial information providers to enhance transparency, security, and reliability in financial markets.🔹 Why ISINs Matter in Business and Finance?ISINs are essential for ensuring that financial securities meet international regulatory standards. They are commonly used for:.Debt Securities: Bonds, notes, debentures, and government securities..Equity Securities: Stocks, mutual funds, ETFs..Derivatives: Options, futures, swaps..Structured Products: Certificates, warrants, asset-backed securities..Funds: Hedge funds, specialty funds, mutual funds.By ensuring clarity and consistency across various financial instruments, ISINs simplify the settlement process, enhance transparency, and reduce the risks associated with errors or misidentification. In addition, ISINs are fundamental to cross-border trading, facilitating seamless transactions between investors and institutions worldwide.However, it is important to note that the issuance of an ISIN does not, by itself, imply regulatory approval, financial viability, or legal compliance of the underlying instrument. Instead, the ISIN functions as a standardized identifier that facilitates the orderly processing, trading, and reporting of financial instruments within established frameworks, enhancing visibility and accessibility within the global investment community.🔹 Strategic Significance of ISIN for Voluntary Carbon Credits MarketThrough diligent efforts and collaboration with Maximance 2030, BGEB successfully secured the ISIN number, transforming voluntary carbon credits into verifiable, institutional-grade financial assets. Maximance 2030 played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful acquisition of the ISIN, providing expertise and guidance throughout the process and its approval. This ISIN registration provides credibility and transparency to the $2 billion Forest Conservation and Restoration Project, attracting institutional investors, ESG funds, and multinational corporations looking to integrate verified carbon credits into their sustainability portfolios.🔹 BGACT Coin: Pioneering Transparent Carbon Credit Trading Through Blockchain TechnologyIntroduced at the beginning of 2025, the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT) offers a groundbreaking model for transparent and efficient carbon credit trading by leveraging blockchain tokenization and NFT verification. Each BGACT coin is directly tied to the approved $2 billion Forest Conservation and Restoration Project under ISIN BG 785.985257, aims to generate 2 billion tons of CO2 credits through verified carbon sequestration and environmental protection activities. Instead of representing a fixed amount of CO2, each BGACT coin corresponds to a fractional share of the total project value, ensuring a precise and measurable connection to the approved 2 billion tons of CO2 credits. This fractional representation allows for scalability and accessibility while maintaining integrity and traceability. BGACT's blockchain framework secures and verifies every transaction through smart contract automation, enhancing credibility and compliance. Institutional investors and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance.) funds can confidently engage in carbon markets, knowing their participation contributes to certified sustainability efforts with quantifiable impact.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at- - - - - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGRO...+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZ...+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Linde...+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.

