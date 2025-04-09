Birmingham Tech Visionary Nick Sgalitzer Launches Initiative To Bridge The Digital Divide In The American South

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a bold move to address digital inequality across the Southeast, Birmingham-based tech expert Nicholas Sgalitzer has officially announced the launch of TechBridge South, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to making technology more accessible, equitable, and empowering for underserved communities across Alabama and the broader Southern United States.

With over 15 years of experience in the technology industry, Sgalitzer is no stranger to innovation. Known for his work in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software development, Sgalitzer has long been a trusted consultant for companies ranging from local startups to national enterprises. However, it's his commitment to community transformation that is now making headlines.

“Technology has the power to change lives,” said Nicholas Sgalitzer at a press conference held at Innovation Depot, Birmingham's largest tech hub.“But too many communities are still being left behind. TechBridge South is about breaking down barriers-economic, educational, and systemic-and building a future where everyone has a seat at the digital table.”

From Developer to Community Leader

Sgalitzer's story began in the very neighborhoods he now hopes to uplift. Born and raised in Birmingham, he discovered his passion for technology in middle school after repairing an old family computer. He went on to study Computer Science at Auburn University, where he developed a reputation for creative problem-solving and a passion for using tech to make a difference.

After college, he worked his way up through the ranks of the corporate tech world, developing enterprise-level solutions in logistics, healthcare, and finance. In 2014, he founded Sgalitzer Consulting, a boutique tech firm that provides IT infrastructure design, cybersecurity strategy, and digital transformation services to clients across the South.

Yet even with a successful business and national recognition-including features in TechCrunch South and Business Alabama-Sgalitzer remained deeply connected to his roots.

“Birmingham shaped me,” he says.“I wouldn't be where I am today without the mentors, teachers, and neighbors who believed in me. Giving back is not just something I want to do-it's something I owe.”

Introducing TechBridge South: Closing the Gap

TechBridge South, which officially launched this month, will operate under a simple but powerful mission: to close the digital divide by providing free access to technology education, career mentorship, and tech support for marginalized communities. The initiative will focus on three core programs:

Tech Access Hubs – Partnering with libraries, community centers, and schools, TechBridge South will install high-speed internet, public computers, and secure Wi-Fi zones in areas where internet access remains limited or cost-prohibitive.

Digital Skills Bootcamps – These free training programs will teach essential computer and workplace technology skills, including typing, email, online safety, and job search strategies. For more advanced learners, courses in coding, cybersecurity, and cloud computing will also be available.

Mentorship & Career Pipelines – Partnering with regional tech companies and universities, the program will connect aspiring technologists with internships, job shadowing, and full-time employment opportunities.

TechBridge South is already backed by a coalition of local organizations including the Birmingham Urban League, Alabama STEM Council, and the Jefferson County School District. The first access hub is scheduled to open in West Birmingham later this year, with additional locations planned in Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville in 2026.

A Tech Leader with Heart

Sgalitzer's leadership style has always focused on collaboration, inclusion, and long-term thinking. Colleagues and clients describe him as someone who not only knows how to design complex systems but also cares deeply about the human impact of his work.

“Nick is one of those rare professionals who understands both the tech and the people,” said Angela Reyes, Director of Technology Initiatives at the Birmingham Business Alliance.“He's not just building networks-he's building trust, opportunity, and real change.”

That ethos is reflected in the workplace culture at Sgalitzer Consulting, where team members are encouraged to spend 10% of their time on community projects. The company also matches employee donations to educational nonprofits and offers paid leave for volunteering.

Outside of work, Nick is a regular speaker at technology conferences, including SouthTech Expo, Code Alabama, and CyberCon USA. He also serves as a guest lecturer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and mentors students through CodePath, a national organization helping underrepresented groups enter the tech industry.

His recognitions include:

2023 Top 40 Under 40 – Birmingham Business Journal

2022 Alabama Tech Advocate of the Year

2021 Community Impact Award – Code in the South

Looking Ahead: More Than Just Tech

While technology remains central to his mission, Nicholas Sgalitzer is quick to emphasize that TechBridge South is about more than just devices and networks-it's about dignity, empowerment, and long-term change.

“This isn't charity. It's capacity-building,” he said.“When you give people tools and support, they become contributors, creators, and leaders. Our job is to open the door. The rest-they'll take it from there.”

To fund the initiative, Sgalitzer has pledged 15% of his consulting firm's 2025 profits and is in the process of securing additional grants and donations from tech partners nationwide. Talks are already underway with Microsoft Philanthropies, Google, and local corporate sponsors.

Meanwhile, plans are in development to launch a mobile TechBridge van that will bring devices, Wi-Fi, and live support to rural areas across Alabama that currently lack basic broadband access.

Join the Movement

Individuals and companies interested in supporting TechBridge South can visit to donate, volunteer, or apply for partnership. The organization is actively recruiting instructors, mentors, and program coordinators ahead of its public rollout this summer.

Nick Sgalitzer remains hopeful and energized by the momentum.

“We're at a crossroads,” he said.“We can keep letting tech progress leave people behind, or we can build something that includes everyone. I choose inclusion. I choose Birmingham. And I believe the South can lead the way.”

About Nicholas Sgalitzer:

Nick Sgalitzer is a technology consultant, entrepreneur, and community advocate based in Birmingham, Alabama. With over 15 years of experience in software development, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, he is the founder of Sgalitzer Consulting and the nonprofit TechBridge South. Nick is passionate about ethical innovation, digital literacy, and building a tech ecosystem that serves everyone.