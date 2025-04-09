Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 58 Cents Tues. To USD 67.59 Pb - KPC


2025-04-09 01:06:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 58 cents higher during Tuesday's trading sessions to reach USD 67.59 per barrel compared with USD 67.01 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures dropped USD 1.39 to USD 62.82 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 1.12 to USD 59.58 pb. (end)
