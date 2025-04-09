Convocation To The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting And The Special Shareholders’ Meeting Of 9 May 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pr ess Release

Regulated Information

09 April 2025, 7:00 am CET, Antwerp, Belgium The shareholders of VGP NV (the“Company”) are hereby invited to attend the annual shareholders' meeting and the special shareholders' meeting of the Company which shall consecutively take place at The Mills, Molenstraat 54, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday 9 May 2025 at 10:00 am. Please consult the website link: for further information concerning the agenda, admission conditions and voting modalities for the Meetings. The board of directors CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

...

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 380 FTE's today owns and is active in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit:





Attachment

Convocation_AGM_SGM_EN 2025 website