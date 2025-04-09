Convocation To The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting And The Special Shareholders’ Meeting Of 9 May 2025
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 380 FTE's today owns and is active in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
