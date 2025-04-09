-Ū.'S 'All The Rage' Offers Exploration Of Electronic Dance Rhythms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) -Ū. (C'cxell Soleïl) Brings West Coast Heat to NYC with Explosive Dance Album, "All The Rage."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coming Soon to a dancefloor near you: Emerging electronic music producer -Ū. (pronounced "you," aka C'cxell Soleïl and Blū Tha Gürū), a West Coast transplant now electrifying the New York City scene, is set to unleash her highly anticipated debut album, "All The Rage," on April 10th, 2025. This 6-track powerhouse is a meticulously crafted collection of high-energy electronic dance music, primed to dominate festival playlists and club sound systems this season.Originating from the sun-drenched shores and alluring Pacific Oceans of the West Coast, -Ū. brings a unique sonic palette to the thriving New York electronic music landscape. "All The Rage" is a testament to her dedication to crafting immersive and exhilarating sonic experiences, blending pulsating rhythms, intricate synth melodies, and driving basslines."I, like many DJs and producers, also come from the dancefloor," says C'cxell Soleïl, the creative force behind -Ū. and very own independent label [The Festival Project TM ] "I wanted to create something that would capture the raw energy and excitement of live electronic music, something that would make people move and feel alive.""All The Rage" showcases -Ū.'s versatility, seamlessly transitioning between hard-hitting techno, euphoric house, and experimental soundscapes. Each track is designed to build momentum, creating a sonic journey that culminates in a frenzy of dance-floor euphoria."All The Rage" will be available on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers on April 10th, 2025. Prepare to surrender to the rhythm and experience the full force of -Ū.'s sonic revolution.Track Listing:[7:07 PM]Sweet Dreams.The G.O.A.T {interlude}COCO.ÏŪ.Hot Little Number.About -Ū. (C'cxell Soleïl):-Ū. (C'cxell Soleïl) is an electronic music producer based in Brooklyn, NY, originally hailing from the West Coast. Known for their dynamic and high-energy bass music sound, -Ū. creates music that is both captivating and danceable while creating dynamic context and layered, colorful and vivid storytelling. With "All The Rage," -Ū. is poised to make a significant impact on the electronic music scene.Contact:[...] | Instagram: @iamu @thefestivalproject

'Hot Little Number' - Official VIsualizer 'All The Rage' Out April 10th.

