GC Biopharma Receives MFDS Approval For World's First Recombinant Anthrax Vaccine

YONGIN, South Korea, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma announced 09. Apr. 2025 that the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has approved its anthrax vaccine, BARYTHRAX, jointly developed by GC Biopharma and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

With the approval by MFDS, BARYTHRAX has become Korea's 39th novel drug. Following the application on 31 Oct. 2023, GC Biopharma and KDCA successfully received the product approval from MFDS on 8th this month.

Anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis, is class-1 infectious disease capable of surviving extreme conditions and spreading easily through airborne transmission. If untreated, its fatality rate can reach up to 97%, making it a significant threat as a potential biological weapon.

BARYTHRAX utilizes protective antigen (PA) proteins produced through genetic recombination techniques. In anthrax infections, PA acts as a gateway for 2 Bacillus anthracis toxins, lethal factor (LF) and edema factor (EF), to enter host cells. By utilizing PA proteins, the vaccination can train and stimulate an immune response to neutralize anthrax.

Traditional vaccines are made by attenuating Bacillus anthracis or culturing non-pathogenic Bacillus anthracis, which may contain residual toxin components. BARYTHRAX, being the world's first recombinant protein anthrax vaccine, removed this risk and improved vaccine safety.

BARYTHRAX has also improved vaccine stability by overcoming a key limitation of recombinant protein vaccines, which is "the reduction in immunogenicity within the shelf life". In the Phase II clinical trial, healthy adult subjects, who received the vaccination generated sufficient antibodies to neutralize anthrax toxins, while reporting no acute or severe adverse events.

Bacillus anthracis is highly lethal, making it unethical to carry out phase 3 human clinical trials. In such cases, under the "Animal Rule" of The Special Act for Promotion of the Development and Emergency Supply of Medical Products in Response to Public Health Crisis of Korea, animal trials can be conducted as a substitute for phase 3 clinical studies. In the animal efficacy study, the vaccinated subjects maintained high levels of neutralizing antibodies even after 6 months following the 4th dose of the vaccine, with a high survival rate against the Bacillus anthracis spore challenge.

The MFDS's approval, supported by GC Biopharma's production capacity, will pave the way for the company to supply Korea's essential anthrax vaccine reserve.

Eun-chul Huh, President and CEO of GC Biopharma, said, "This achievement underscores our commitment to localizing critical medicines for public health and national security. GC Biopharma will continue leading efforts to ensure stable supplies of essential medical products, as we have been doing with other vaccines and blood products since our founding."

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yong-in, South Korea. The company has over half a century of experience in the development and manufacturing of plasma derivatives and vaccines, and is expanding its global presence with successful US market entry of AlygloTM(intravenous immunoglobulin G) in 2024. In line with its mission to meet the demands of future healthcare, GC Biopharma continues to drive innovation by leveraging its core R&D capabilities in engineering of proteins, mRNAs, and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery platform to develop therapeutics for the field of rare disease as well as I&I (Immunology & Inflammation).

To learn more about the company, visit

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

GC Biopharma Contacts (Media)

Sohee Kim

[email protected]

Yelin Jun

[email protected]

Yoonjae Na

[email protected]

SOURCE GC Biopharma

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED