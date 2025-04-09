Buscar Company Unveils Transformation To Diversified Holding Company, Reports Robust Asset Growth Amid Gold Price Surges

Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) announced it has taken strategic steps to position itself as a diversified holding company designed to ensure long-term growth and resilience in an increasingly volatile economic landscape. This transformation aligns with a significant increase in the company's asset value, fueled by the unprecedented surge in gold prices, bolstering its financial position and market presence.Record Gold Prices Fuel Asset GrowthGold prices have soared by 70% over the past 16 months, climbing to $3,160 per ounce as of March 2025. This remarkable rally has significantly enhanced the value of Buscar's mining assets, particularly those held by its subsidiary, Eon Discovery Inc., which oversees gold mining claims in California. The estimated reserves under Eon Discovery have been appreciated by more than 70%, which should help drive a substantial increase in Buscar's overall enterprise value and strengthen its balance sheet.“With gold reaching historic highs, our mining assets have seen a tremendous boost in value,” said Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO and Chairman of Buscar Company.“This surge, combined with our pivot toward diversification, positions Buscar for sustained growth and stability in the years ahead.”Strategic Diversification for Resilience and OpportunityBuscar's shift to be a diversified holding company aims to reduce its reliance on the mining sector's cyclical nature. By expanding its portfolio to include sustainable technology ventures, the company is poised to tap into global demand for innovative solutions while reinforcing its financial foundation.“Our move into cutting-edge technologies reflects a proactive investment in sustainable innovation,” Dekhtyar noted.“By blending natural resource development with renewable solutions, we're building a balanced, future-ready business model that delivers lasting value to our shareholders.”Recent Moves and Future PlansBuscar is pursuing additional acquisitions and partnerships across the mining and green solution sectors as part of its growth strategy. Leveraging its strengthened asset base, the company plans to fund new initiatives and solidify its foothold in high-growth industries. Key priorities include:.Expanding gold production capacity to maximize gains in the current bullish market..Forming strategic joint ventures with sustainable technology firms to enhance its technological capabilities.About Buscar CompanyBuscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources and sustainable energy. Its subsidiaries include:.EON Discovery Inc. manages gold mining claims in California, with estimated reserves that have surged in value amid rising gold prices.Buscar is committed to driving growth and innovation through targeted investments while contributing to the global shift toward a sustainable energy future.Forward-Looking StatementsSome of this release's statements are " forward-looking" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Other than historical facts, all statements are "forward-looking." Due to numerous factors, results could differ from those projected in forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, and inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development, or production. General economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; final investment approval; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we don't have to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although Buscar Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove accurate.

