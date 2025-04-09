UN Chief Urges Unimpeded Aid Access To Gaza As Humanitarian Crisis Deteriorates

MENAFN - Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Apr 9 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday, urged immediate and unimpeded aid access to the Gaza Strip, as Israel's month-long blockade worsened the humanitarian crisis and deepened the suffering of civilians in the enclave.

“More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies,” Guterres said at a press conference.“As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened.”

“No humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza. Meanwhile, at the crossing points, food, medicine and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck,” he told reporters.

All crossings remain closed for aid and commercial goods into Gaza, under the Israeli regime's order since Mar 2, marking the longest such lockdown since Oct, 2023, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Citing a joint statement issued on Monday by the heads of UN humanitarian agencies, the UN chief refuted assertions“that there is now enough food to feed all Palestinians in Gaza,” saying, those are“far from the reality on the ground, and commodities are running extremely low.”

“Gaza is a killing field, and civilians are in an endless death loop,” Guterres said.

The UN chief stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, has unequivocal obligations under international law, to ensure food and medical supplies of the population and maintain public health services in the occupied territory. However,“none of that is happening,” he said.

Guterres urged unimpeded humanitarian access and protection of humanitarian personnel under international law, as well as, an independent investigation into the killing of humanitarians, including UN personnel.

He reiterated his calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and a permanent ceasefire.

“The current path is a dead end, totally intolerable in the eyes of international law and history,” Guterres emphasised.“It is time to end the dehumanisation, protect civilians, release the hostages, ensure lifesaving aid, and renew the ceasefire.”– NNN-XINHUA