The Real Food Academy Expands Nationally, Bringing Healthy Cooking Education To More Communities

Recently, TRFA hosted an exclusive Discovery Day for franchise brokers from the Franchise Brokers Association, highlighting its distinctive approach to culinary education. Co-founders Chef Maria Cummins and Arthur Cummins led the event, showcasing their commitment to making nutritious, whole-food-based cooking accessible to communities through interactive classes and culinary events.

A Mission-Driven Approach to Healthy Cooking

TRFA sets itself apart from traditional cooking schools by integrating culinary skills with nutritional education, empowering participants to make healthier food choices. Its diverse curriculum includes:

. Cooking classes for kids, teens, and adults

. Community programs focused on nutrition awareness

. Private events such as birthday parties and corporate team-building experiences

While many of TRFA's offerings emphasize nutrition education, the academy also provides unforgettable social experiences through kids' birthday parties, adult cooking parties, and corporate team-building events. These gatherings prioritize fun, creativity, and connection-bringing people together through food in a joyful, engaging environment.

The academy's "real food" approach aligns with growing consumer awareness about the impact of nutrition on health and well-being. Unlike conventional culinary programs, TRFA's model emphasizes ingredient selection, healthy meal preparation, and education-driven experiences.

"Our mission goes beyond teaching cooking techniques," said Chef Maria Cummins, Founder of The Real Food Academy. "We want to inspire lifelong healthy habits through hands-on education. Expanding our franchise network allows us to bring real food education to more communities across the country."

Franchise Brokers Praise TRFA's Model

Franchise brokers who attended Discovery Day recognized TRFA's strong market positioning.

"This is more than a cooking school-it's a movement toward healthier living," said one franchise broker in attendance. "The Real Food Academy offers a unique franchise opportunity that combines education, community engagement, and the rapidly growing wellness sector."

The academy's approach aligns with rising consumer demand for healthier eating, hands-on nutrition education, and functional medicine principles-all of which position TRFA as an attractive investment for franchise entrepreneurs.

Meeting Market Demand for Healthier Living

The Real Food Academy's national expansion comes at a time when consumer interest in health-conscious dining and wellness education is at an all-time high. Industry data supports this trend:

. 78% of consumers actively seek healthier food choices, and 60% are willing to pay more for food that supports their wellness goals. (Source: NielsenIQ Health & Wellness Study, 2024)

. Franchises in the health and wellness sector have experienced an 8% annual growth rate, outpacing many other franchise categories. (Source: International Franchise Association, 2024)

. Hands-on cooking education has been shown to increase healthier food choices by 35% in adults and children compared to traditional nutrition education. (Source: Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, 2023)

. Functional medicine, which emphasizes personalized nutrition and whole-food-based health solutions, is projected to reach $25 billion by 2026. (Source: Market Data Forecast, 2024)

With these market insights, The Real Food Academy presents a timely and impactful franchise opportunity.

Expanding to Key U.S. Markets

TRFA is actively seeking franchise partners in select high-growth markets, including:

. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

. Atlanta, GA

. Houston, TX

. Nashville, TN

. Raleigh, NC

. Charlotte, NC

. Tampa, FL

. Phoenix, AZ

"As interest in wellness-driven dining and nutrition education grows, we're excited to bring The Real Food Academy's proven model to new communities," said Arthur Cummins, TRFA Co-Founder.

A Franchise Built for Passionate Entrepreneurs

The Real Food Academy seeks mission-driven franchise partners who are passionate about food, education, and community health. The ideal franchisee:

. Believes in the power of real food and nutrition education

. Enjoys engaging with families, schools, and businesses to promote healthier eating habits

. Wants to be part of a growing wellness movement in the culinary education space

Entrepreneurs, wellness advocates, and culinary professionals interested in joining The Real Food Academy's national expansion can explore franchise opportunities by visiting .

About The Real Food Academy

Founded in 2008 by Chef Maria Cummins, The Real Food Academy is dedicated to transforming how people think about food. Through interactive cooking classes, educational events, and franchise opportunities, TRFA promotes informed food choices that lead to better health, wellness, and community engagement. TRFA's guiding principle, "Keep it Real at Every Meal," underscores its mission to make healthy cooking accessible for all.





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: The Real Food Academy Contact Person: Arthur Cummins, Founder Email: ... Phone: (305) 753-6644 Website: