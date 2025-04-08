Quorum Software Introduces QAI: Genai Chatbot For Upstream On Demand Land Software

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In-App Answers and Assistance Enhances User Productivity and Accelerates Performance

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Software, a global leader in energy software, today announced the launch of its Quorum AI (QAI) customer experience chatbot within the Upstream On Demand Land application.QAI quickly connects users to knowledge, insights, and answers exactly when they need them, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. It empowers users with timely assistance using the power of generative AI.Upstream On Demand Land is the first application within the unified Upstream On Demand Suite to leverage QAI. Native to the app, customers gain real-time, 24x7 access to critical knowledge, self-help resources, guided workflows, and more. Early adopters have already reported increased efficiency in daily operations, including a 10% faster resolution time to questions about system functionality."QAI reflects Quorum's ongoing investments in AI-driven automation," said David Townsend, EVP & Chief Experience Officer at Quorum Software. "At Quorum, we are committed to continuously enhancing the customer experience and accelerating time-to-value for our customers, and QAI is a testament to that.”QAI is the first of many AI-powered capabilities planned for Quorum's portfolio, further strengthening its industry-leading software and reinforcing its mission to drive efficiency across the energy sector.About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 50 countries. Quorum's solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry's first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum's experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware .

