Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Significant Upgrade In Measured And Indicated Resource - Tiros

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce an update to the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Central Project Block of the Company's Tiros Project in Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Tiros" or "Project").

Highlights

Measured and Indicated Resources increases by almost 37% to 1.4 billion tonnes:

o Measured Resources 367 Mt at 12% TiO2 and 4,100 ppm TREO,

o Indicated Resources 1,000 Mt at 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO,

o Total Resources 1,400 Mt1 at 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO

High-grade mineralisation within the MRE:

o Measured Resources 30 Mt at 24% TiO2 and 9,300 ppm TREO,

o Indicated Resources 74 Mt at 23% TiO2 and 8,900 ppm TREO,

o Total Resources 104 Mt1 at 23% TiO2 and 9,100 ppm TREO

The Measured and Indicated Resource contained metals content includes:

a) 165 Mt of contained titanium dioxide (TiO2),

b) 5.5 Mt of contained Total Rare Earths Oxide (TREO) at a Magnet Rare Earths Oxide ("MREO") ratio of 27%

- Includes 1.5 million tonnes contained MREO

Overview

The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update is based on additional assays received from a 46 infill and resource expansion drill program conducted in 2024 (refer to ASX releases dated 6th February 2025 and 17th March 2025 - TSX-V 5th February 2025 and 16th March 2025). The revised MRE, tabled below, represents an increase of 37% of measured and indicated resources (from step-out drilling) and an improved detail of data (from infill drill holes).

The MRE has an area of high-grade titanium and rare earths mineralisation and was modelled by applying a cut-off grade of 8,000 ppm TREO.

The high-grade Measured and Indicated Resource has been increased by 37% in total for no change in titanium dioxide grade and similar grades for rare earths.

The Central Block MRE represents just under 8% of Resouro's total tenement holding area in the Tiros region which spans four project areas called Tiros North, Tiros Central, and in the south, Sao Gotardo, and Campos Altos.

The significance of the current MRE and the potential for further prospective resources across all tenements can be visualised in Figure 1 and Figure 2*. The Tiros project MRE is substantially larger and higher-grade when compared selectively to other rare earths projects with similar, characteristics or geographic location. This, combined with the potential for resource expansion from exploration, places Tiros as a globally significant resource of both titanium dioxide and rare earths.

This MRE update marks a significant milestone for the Company, establishing it as home to one of the world's largest and most significant resources of both titanium dioxide and rare earths. It also highlights a very high-grade mineralisation zone, which will be the focus of the Company's initial scoping study and subsequent feasibility studies, along with the related economic assessments.

Tiros represents one of the largest contained titanium resources when compared to resources by country and contains more than 50% of Brazil's total known titanium resources.

Commenting on the increased Mineral Resource Estimate, Resouro's Executive Chairman, Chris Eager, said:

"The Tiros project continues to deliver amazing results, in terms of large tonnage of high TiO2 and TREO grades within continuous near surface layer of friable material with constant grade and thickness. The next step is to work toward a Proved and Probable Minable Reserves from the 1.4 billion tonnes Measured and Indicated Resource. The flat lying layer of friable material at Tiros translates to ease of mine planning with no drilling or blasting and a low stripping ratio. This facilitates environmentally friendly cut and fill mining with continuous rehabilitation equating to low mining costs with consistent supply of tonnes and grade to a processing plant.

Designing and optimising a plant for one consistent feed would assist in maintaining consistent recoveries and processing costs."

Key Resource Parameters

Atticus Geoscience ("Atticus") has modelled this MRE utilising the results of 152 drill holes across the Tiros central tenements (refer to Figures 4 and 5*) including 78 diamond drill holes, 29 air core holes, and 25 auger holes undertaken by Resouro (2023 to 2025) and one (1) diamond drill hole and 19 air core historical drill holes undertaken by previous tenement owners (Vicenza and Iluka, 2011 and 2016).

A conservative assumption of 1,000 ppm TREO (refer to Figure 10*) cut-off was applied to the resource estimation which delivered an MRE (Measured and Indicated) of 1.4 billion tonnes @ 4,000 ppm TREO comprising an outstanding 1,100 ppm MREO (oxides of Pr, Nd, Tb, and Dy) and 12% TiO2.

The MRE was limited by aerial topography covering 3,300 ha, which represents approximately 7% of the Resouro tenements that comprise the Project area. The MRE excludes neighbouring Resouro-owned tenements, which indicate further potential for expansion.

