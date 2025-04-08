ACT Sees 'Substantial' Growth In Container Traffic During Q1 2025 JLA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Container traffic through the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has seen a“substantial” increase during the first quarter of 2025, with the number of containers arriving there rising by 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data from the Jordanian Logistics Association (JLA), carried out by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, a total of 109,621 containers were handled at the port during the first quarter, up from 87,708 in the first quarter of 2024.

The JLA data also revealed a“positive trend” in exports, with the number of containers carrying goods out of Jordan through ACT increasing by 12.5 per cent.

The total number of containers leaving the port during the first quarter of 2025 reached 25,693, compared to 22,836 during the same period in 2024, JLA said.

“The data for March 2025 also reflects this upward trend, with inbound container traffic growing by 2.2 per cent to reach 37,794 containers, up from 36,979 in March 2024. Similarly, the number of containers exported during the same month saw a 12.5 per cent rise, reaching 9,265, compared to 8,234 in March 2024,” it said.

JLA President Nabil Khatib highlighted the“noticeable increase in activity at ACT since the start of the year, adding that the increase in port operations would have a positive effect on the country's economy, particularly for the transportation sector, which plays a central role in driving economic growth, Petra reported.