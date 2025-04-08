Not Only On Borders, Trenches, Military Bases, Army Works On Other Fronts: Agriculture, Development, Education

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) plays a crucial role in safeguarding the Kingdom's security, but their contributions extend well beyond traditional defence duties. While viewed as the protector of the nation's borders, the JAF has also focused on fostering national prosperity and development.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, the Directorate of Military Media highlighted the JAF's role in advancing Jordan's socio-economic development, particularly in underprivileged areas.

"Through initiatives in job creation, education, healthcare, infrastructure and agriculture, the army has contributed to stability and inclusive growth. Additionally, the JAF has invested in large-scale projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of citizens, particularly in remote and border regions," the directorates said.

Empowering Marginalised Communities

The directorate stressed that JAF has contributed to national development through its Directorate of Military Education and Culture by establishing 45 schools, and eliminating educational barriers for children in underserved regions.

In healthcare, the Royal Medical Services Directorate operates 20 medical centres and mobile hospitals, providing crucial care in areas with limited access.

Additionally, in collaboration with the National Company for Employment and Training, the JAF has provided vocational training for youth in these regions, equipping thousands with valuable skills and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

JAF also addresses social welfare by offering material aid and housing support to vulnerable families.

The directorate also highlighted that, through the construction and renovation of homes, the army has strengthened community cohesion and stability, ensuring that marginalised communities are not only healthy and educated but also socially resilient and supported.

Building Infrastructure for Growth

JAF's engineering units, particularly the Royal Engineering Corps, have also been instrumental in improving infrastructure across Jordan's remote areas.“The efforts include constructing and maintaining roads, bridges, water systems, electricity grids, and communication networks, all of which have significantly enhanced quality of life and facilitated economic activity in these regions.”

The directorate highlighted that, in 2024 alone, JAF built 10 dams and water catchments in border areas, addressing water scarcity while supporting agricultural and domestic needs.

"These projects demonstrate the army's commitment to sustainable development, balancing immediate needs with long-term resource preservation."

Driving Economic reform, Food Security through Agriculture

Under a Royal decree by His Majesty King Abdullah, JAF has led transformative agricultural initiatives in the Baqoura and Ghamr regions, reclaiming valuable lands and turning them into centres for agricultural growth.

JAF's efforts in Ghamr, initiated in the first quarter of 2021, are part of a five-phase project covering 14,000 dunums of land. These projects aim to optimise productivity through large-scale farming techniques, including greenhouses, modern irrigation systems, and wells and provide employment and vocational training opportunities for local communities.

In its first phase alone, the project created 250 job opportunities and implemented essential infrastructure, such as water wells and irrigation systems. It also introduced a packaging facility that meets international standards, supporting local farmers and enhancing the agricultural sector's capacity.

“This move was in line with King Abdullah's directive to develop and utilise these areas for the benefit of Jordanians, with JAF at the forefront of driving agricultural development.”

With global challenges such supply chain disruptions threatening food security, JAF also highlighted its commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of agriculture in Jordan.

“By adopting sustainable farming practices and advanced water management techniques, the military has enhanced agricultural productivity in water-scarce regions,” the directorate said.

The JAF also continues to explore innovative projects, working in coordination with relevant ministries and partners, including the Military Retirees and Veterans Foundation, to promote food security and boost local economies.

A Multifaceted Pillar of National Resilience

The JAF's dual role as both defender and developer is essential to Jordan's future. By securing the nation's borders and empowering local communities, the army's efforts-rooted in innovation and social responsibility-have redefined the relationship between the military and civilian sectors. As Jordan faces evolving challenges, the JAF's leadership will remain pivotal in ensuring a prosperous and resilient future for all Jordanians.