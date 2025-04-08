Cryptonewsbreaks Hyperscale Data Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) Issues Update On Achievements In Bitcoin Mining Space

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Hyperscale Data (NYSE American: GPUS) , a diversified holding company, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum Inc. mined approximately 56 Bitcoin from Jan. 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025. Since March of 2021, Sentinum has mined approximately 3,061 Bitcoin.

“The company is proud of the Sentinum team and the efficiency with which the mining operations are run. We believe it is important to update stockholders on our current and historical Bitcoin mining operations and of Sentinum's accomplishments in the Bitcoin mining space,” said Hyperscale Data CEO William B. Horne.“The company has previously noted its intentions to relocate the majority of its Bitcoin mining operations concurrently with the buildout of its Michigan Data Center and will continue to update stockholders as this progresses.”

About Hyperscale Data Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's subsidiary, Ault Capital Group Inc. (“ACG”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data intends to completely divest itself of ACG on or about Dec. 31, 2025, at which time, it would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services. Until that happens, the company provides, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

