Investornewsbreaks Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) Secures $6.4M In Private Placement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perfect Moment (NYSE American: PMNT) , the high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand, recently closed a private placement financing of approximately $6.4 million of its newly created 12% Series AA Convertible Preferred Stock. As detailed in the announcement, participants in the offering include Max Gottschalk, co-founder and chairman of Perfect Moment, as well as institutional investors and Kahala19, LLC. Perfect Moment intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support strategic growth initiatives, working capital, and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity LLC acted as placement agent in connection with the private placement. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP represented the company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP represented the placement agent.

To view the full press release, visit

About Perfect Moment LTD.

Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

The brand was born in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, France, relaunched by Max and Jane Gottschalk in 2012, and acquired by the company in 2017 and 2018. Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand has been built on a sense of adventure which it has sustained for more than 20 years. Fueled by his personal experiences, Donard was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience“The Perfect Moment.”

In 2012, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction, Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and at major retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Perfect Moments' global luxury ski apparel market is expected to reach $1.7 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 6.2% through 2033, according to Business Research Insights. Its expanding market for luxury outerwear is expected to reach $17.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2033, reports Business Research Insights.

Learn more at .

