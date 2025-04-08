Minister: Government Communication Serves As A Tool For Building Sustainable Relationships With Citizens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani stated that government communication serves as the state's primary tool for fostering a sustainable relationship with citizens rooted in their right to access information and knowledge.The approach ensures the clear flow of official information and promotes transparent communication with the public, Momani said.Momani's comments were made during a dialogue session titled "Media and Government Communication: An Effective Partnership with Civil Society to Enhance Transparency and Trust," held as part of the "Economic Modernisation Vision: Partnership for the Jordan of the Future" conference.The event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh. The conference is part of the first component of the "Integrity: European Union Support for Social Accountability and Empowering Civil Society to Achieve Good Governance" project, implemented by the Hayat Centre - Rasid, with funding from the European Union and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.Momani emphasised that the core principles of Jordan's government communications strategy are transparency, partnership, engagement and integration with the national media, ensuring people's right to information.He noted the government's use of traditional media and digital platforms, as well as field meetings and live dialogue forums to deliver information effectively and in a timely manner.The government is preparing an executive programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision 2026-2029, which will involve extensive engagement with various sectors and civil society across the Kingdom's governorates.The engagement is aimed at enhancing partnerships and aligning community priorities in developing this programme.Regarding challenges such as misinformation and disinformation, Momani outlined the government's approach, which includes transparency, timely responses and creating proactive content to clarify facts.He urged coordinated communication among ministries through a government media system that involves official spokespersons from all departments.The Ministry of Government Communications is working to streamline media messages and define communication priorities, with plans for engaging the media related to government decisions.He stated that people's trust in official information hinges on consistent, transparent communication that maintains an impartial professional distance. The clearer and more honest the communication, the greater the public's trust in official sources.Momani noted that partnerships are "essential" to government work, with ongoing collaboration with civil society and the private sector, which will be intensified in the future.He asserted that the media plays a crucial role in showcasing these partnerships across various sectors.Regarding media education's role in empowering communities, Momani described it as a strategic tool for combating misinformation and hate speech. He pointed to collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Education and universities to integrate media literacy concepts into curricula and promote critical thinking and source verification through extracurricular activities.He praised the Jordan Media Institute for its efforts in this regard, highlighting its recent nomination for the Media and Information Literacy Award at the Mediterranean Journalism Forum in Marseille for the Media Literacy Academy.Momani stressed the "significant" role that youth play in communication and the importance of engaging them as influential contributors rather than passive recipients. The government is keen to involve youth through talk shows, field meetings and digital initiatives, enabling their active participation in shaping discourse and providing valuable feedback to support government policies.He highlighted the vital role that the energy and voice of youth play in building Jordan's modern image and supporting comprehensive modernisation efforts.Looking ahead, Momani stated that the future of government communication in Jordan will rely on creating an advanced digital communication system, supported by artificial intelligence and data analysis, to monitor public opinion trends and facilitate real-time interaction with people.Hemphasised that genuine support for the Palestinian people must come through action, rather than political maneuvers like calls for strikes, adding that strikes do not serve the interests of advancing the Palestinian cause.He condemned any insults directed at the Jordanian Armed Forces and security institutions, reiterating Jordan's unwavering commitment to its role in supporting the Palestinian cause.