Minister Stresses Citizen-Centered Policies, Civil Society Engagement In Economic Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) – Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Tuesday stressed that all government decisions aim to improve the quality of life for Jordanians and advance comprehensive economic development.Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister at the National Dialogue Conference titled "The Economic Modernization Vision: Partnership for the Jordan of the Future," Shehadeh said the government is committed to translating the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision into actionable outcomes.The conference, organized under the Nazaha Project funded through a partnership between the European Union and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation and implemented by the Hayat Rased Center and Rasheed for Transparency International provided a platform for dialogue between civil society and government representatives.Shehadeh underscored that the government is on track to surpass targeted growth rates, with policies guided by a focus on quality of life, economic growth, and sustainability. He announced that in June, the government will launch a series of workshops with the private sector and civil society to develop an executive plan for the next four years. This plan will be linked to the upcoming fiscal year's budget and include clear timetables and measurable goals.Highlighting the critical role of the private sector in driving foreign investment, Shehadeh noted that economic growth cannot be achieved without public-private partnerships, and reiterated the sector's right to profit, access facilities, and contribute through taxation. He added that the Prime Minister's visits to various governorates are part of a strategic mechanism to track and evaluate outcomes, in line with Royal directives.Hayat Center Director General Amer Bani Amer said that positive dialogue between civil society and the government is essential to driving sustainable economic growth. He pointed to the Center's policy paper on enhancing the role of civil society in the Economic Modernization Vision as a means to support more effective integration in decision-making and implementation.Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas praised the strong bilateral ties and collaborative projects, affirming that Spain's development cooperation model emphasizes civil society involvement, transparency, and accountability.Counselor Adam Janssen, representative of the European Union Delegation to Jordan, reaffirmed the EU's long-standing partnership with the Kingdom, calling civil society "the backbone of democratic participation and social development."He added that the Nazaha Project exemplifies EU-Jordan cooperation, aimed at improving social accountability and bridging the gap between citizens and the state. He emphasized that political modernization in Jordan relies on empowering civil society to influence policymaking and legislation to reflect citizens' needs.The Hayat Rased Center also launched a draft policy paper exploring the role of civil society in implementing the Economic Modernization Vision. The paper, based on regional consultations, found that limited awareness among civil society groups has restricted their engagement with the Vision.Key priorities identified by participants included addressing unemployment by encouraging investment, simplifying administrative procedures, aligning education with labor market demands, supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs in underserved areas, ensuring tax justice, and implementing large-scale projects in the energy and water sectors.Challenges cited by civil society representatives include weak legislative and administrative stability, limited coordination among stakeholders, rising public debt, insufficient financing, and a lack of transparency and accountability all of which have hampered effective implementation and eroded public trust.The paper recommended institutionalizing civil society participation in decision-making through planning committees, organizing regular national and local dialogues, improving legal frameworks to empower civil society, and enhancing transparency through joint oversight bodies and public reporting.It also called for strengthening internal governance within civil society organizations, fostering communication with the government, and adopting advocacy tools such as public awareness campaigns and media engagement to promote shared development goals.