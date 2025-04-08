Jordan Condemns Israeli Closure Orders On UNRWA Schools In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned Israel's closure orders targeting six schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the refugee camps of Shu'afat, Silwan, Wadi Al-Joz, and Sur Baher in Jerusalem.The ministry described these actions as a flagrant violation of international law and a clear infringement on the privileges and immunities of the United Nations.In a statement, ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and condemnation of the decision to close the schools, which will prevent approximately 800 students from completing their academic year. He also described this action as part of a broader, systematic Israeli campaign targeting UNRWA's operations in occupied Jerusalem.Qudah noted that the agency is being subjected to a political assassination aimed at undermining its role, which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation under international law.He emphasized the ongoing denial of essential rights and services for the Palestinian people, as recognized by the international community and relevant UN resolutions, particularly amid the resumption of Israeli aggression on Gaza and the closure of crossings meant for delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave.He warned of the catastrophic consequences of Israel's illegal measures against UNRWA and its vital services, which cannot be replaced or substituted.Qudah called on the international community to bear its legal and moral responsibilities, stand against Israeli actions targeting UNRWA, and provide the necessary political and financial support to enable the agency to continue its essential services for Palestinian refugees in its five operational areas as mandated by the UN.