Al-Athba Grabs Gold, Ali Silver At Gulf Beach Games

2025-04-08 11:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari rider Ali Hamad al-Athba on Tuesday claimed the gold medal in the individual tent-pegging competition at the third edition of the Gulf Beach Games in Muscat. Al-Athba triumphed over Saudi Arabia's Hussein Asiri, who took silver, and Oman's Hamad al-Riyami, who secured bronze.

