403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Drawn Along With Australia, South Korea And Lebanon For FIBA Asia Cup 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar have been drawn along with reigning two-time champions Australia, South Korea and Lebanon in Group A for the 31st FIBA Asia Cup 2025 to be held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from August 5-17, marking the first time the Gulf state is hosting FIBA's flagship event in Asia after 1997.
The draw ceremony in Jeddah with 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.
The other groups are:
Group B: Guam, Japan, Syria, Iran
Group C: China, Jordan, India, Saudi Arabia
Group D: Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, Philippines
Saadoun Sabah al-Kuwari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Basketball Association (QBA), who was also present at the draw ceremony, expressed confidence in Qatar's ability to perform well, despite being placed in a challenging group.
“We have full trust in our players and coaching staff to deliver a strong performance,” he said.
This edition, which marks the first time Saudi Arabia will host the FIBA Asia Cup, holds particular significance for Arab teams, including Qatar, as they aim to showcase the region's growing basketball talent and compete for the continental title.
During the group phase, the teams will play against each other in a single-round robin format. The first-placed teams of each group will qualify directly to the quarter-finals. The second-and third-placed teams in each group will play in a qualification to the quarter-finals round. The final phase of the competition will proceed from the quarter-finals onwards with a single-elimination format in place.
Australia, have yet to lose a game in the Asia Cup and will be looking to maintain their perfect record.
2022 Finalists Lebanon came close to winning it all and will be aiming for their first-ever Asia Cup title. China will try to extend their lead as all-time leader in Asia Cup titles, having already won 16 in the past.
The draw ceremony in Jeddah with 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.
The other groups are:
Group B: Guam, Japan, Syria, Iran
Group C: China, Jordan, India, Saudi Arabia
Group D: Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, Philippines
Saadoun Sabah al-Kuwari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Basketball Association (QBA), who was also present at the draw ceremony, expressed confidence in Qatar's ability to perform well, despite being placed in a challenging group.
“We have full trust in our players and coaching staff to deliver a strong performance,” he said.
This edition, which marks the first time Saudi Arabia will host the FIBA Asia Cup, holds particular significance for Arab teams, including Qatar, as they aim to showcase the region's growing basketball talent and compete for the continental title.
During the group phase, the teams will play against each other in a single-round robin format. The first-placed teams of each group will qualify directly to the quarter-finals. The second-and third-placed teams in each group will play in a qualification to the quarter-finals round. The final phase of the competition will proceed from the quarter-finals onwards with a single-elimination format in place.
Australia, have yet to lose a game in the Asia Cup and will be looking to maintain their perfect record.
2022 Finalists Lebanon came close to winning it all and will be aiming for their first-ever Asia Cup title. China will try to extend their lead as all-time leader in Asia Cup titles, having already won 16 in the past.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment