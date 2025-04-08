403
Qatar Playing Its Role In Confronting Global Crisis: Al-Misnad
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad has highlighted the unprecedented global challenges of today, ranging from conflicts that make no distinction between civilians and combatants to waves of mass displacement, pointing to blatant violations of international humanitarian law, such as the obstruction of humanitarian and food aid, the targeting of vital infrastructure and humanitarian workers, and restrictions on organisations operating in conflict zones.
Speaking during the opening of the two-day Humanitarian Leadership Conference (HLC 2025), organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in collaboration with the Center for Humanitarian Leadership at Deakin University in Australia, HE al-Misnad remarked that the world today faces interwoven and escalating crises, where no sooner does one humanitarian crisis subside than it is replaced by another, harsher one.
She added that with every crisis, innocent victims are deprived of their right to development, and even their right to a dignified life, stressing that with the widening scale of suffering and the growing number of victims, humanitarian response can no longer be the responsibility of one country or entity alone; it requires collective action, comprehensive co-operation, and serious political will.
HE the Minister emphasised that from its moral and humanitarian responsibility, Qatar believes in the necessity of mobilising international efforts to confront these crises, prevent violations, and establish peace, adding that Qatar, firmly committed to the principles of international humanitarian law, works closely with regional and international partners to protect civilians, ensure aid reaches those in dire need, and activate legal accountability mechanisms at the international level.
HE al-Misnad noted that despite increasing challenges in humanitarian work, such as funding shortages and heightened risks faced by relief workers, which have forced many organisations to scale back their operations, Qatar has continued to play its role in numerous crisis areas worldwide, including Palestine and Sudan and other countries.
On the occupied Palestinian territories, she reiterated that the recent military escalation in Gaza has once again exposed the fragility of the international system in protecting civilians, noting the systematic targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities, with thousands of children and women among the casualties.
She said that Qatar has actively participated in international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, in partnership with Egypt and the US, underscoring the importance of implementing all stages of the agreement, including the release of prisoners and detainees, halting aggression, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.
She added that, despite challenges, Qatar has continued to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza in co-ordination with the UN and will not stop as long as there is a child sleeping under the rubble or a patient awaiting inaccessible medicine.
HE al-Misnad said that the ongoing war in Sudan has resulted in a rapidly escalating humanitarian disaster, with rising internal and external displacement and worsening basic needs, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to providing urgent assistance, supporting humanitarian programs, and calling on all parties to engage in dialogue, emphasising Qatar's belief that lasting solutions to conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue and political understanding, no matter how long such conflicts persist.
She underscored the imperative of reassessing joint action mechanisms, galvanising political will and international support, optimising co-ordination, and reinforcing transparency and accountability, grounded in accurate data to delineate priorities and needs that ensure effective humanitarian response.
She stressed the need to evolve response mechanisms toward greater adaptability and resilience, extending beyond aid to encompass prevention, capacity-building, and diplomatic leverage to safeguard civilians and hold violators of international law accountable.
The international community must fully shoulder its responsibilities, rather than falter before tragedies or grow desensitised to anguish, HE al-Misnad underlined, stressing that acquiescence to the status quo is rejected and instead unity should be made to reshape it upon principles of justice, dignity, and compassion.
In her concluding remarks, she highlighted that she is pretty confident in this conference, by virtue of its diverse intellect and expertise, to serve as a platform for crafting novel visions and bold initiatives capable of impacting concrete change on the ground.
For his part, Director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, Dr Ghassan Elkahlout, affirmed that convening this conference amid mounting and complex global crises manifests a profound recognition that conventional humanitarian action now faces formidable tests, conceptually and operationally, in terms of its moral and political legitimacy.
He emphasised that Qatar's role in supporting humanitarian action, both regionally and globally, can't be ignored, highlighting that over the past decades, Qatar has served as a vital contributor to relief and development efforts, while fostering spaces for humanitarian dialogue and academic discourse on the ethical and political challenges confronting the sector, thereby reflecting an increasing commitment to advancing a more just and sustainable humanitarian approach. (QNA)
