The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces April 2025 Cash Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its March 2025 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at April 21, 2025. The April 2025 distribution will be paid on April 30, 2025.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and annual system sales exceeding $700 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named the number one restaurant company to work for in Canada in the latest edition of Forbes "Canada's Best Employers 2025" survey.

