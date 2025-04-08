Iranian FM Visits Algeria For Talks On Gaza, Bilateral Ties
Araghchi and his delegation were received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Algiers, the presidency said in a statement.
Following the meeting, Araghchi reaffirmed "strong and longstanding" ties between Tehran and Algiers, calling the relationship "deep-rooted and brotherly."
Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said he had conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extended an official invitation for Tebboune to visit Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said the talks covered a broad range of topics, including bilateral, regional, and international issues, with both sides emphasising a "convergence of views" and coordination in multilateral forums.
The Iranian minister said the discussions also focused on the situation in Gaza. He praised Algeria's "courageous and principled" stance on Palestine, frequently expressed at the United Nations and in Security Council sessions, as firm support for Palestinian rights.
Araghchi voiced hope for enhanced cooperation among Islamic countries to help bring an end to the war in Gaza.
Earlier in the day, Araghchi met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf at the Foreign Ministry headquarters.
